Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss preparations for Astana meeting

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad have discussed the situation in Syria and preparations for a meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana, TASS reports.

"[The parties] exchanged views in detail on the situation in and around Syria, including in the context of the upcoming 11th international meeting on Syria scheduled to be held in Astana on November 28-29."

Kazakhstan’s capital Astana hosted nine rounds of negotiations on resolving the conflict in Syria. The principal result was an agreement on setting up the de-escalation zones, which made it possible to decrease the level of violence in that country. One more meeting on Syria was held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

