Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing near Moscow

15 August 2019 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Russians hailed a miracle on Thursday after a passenger plane carrying 233 people made an emergency landing in a corn field on the outskirts of Moscow after striking a flock of birds shortly after take-off, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The Ministry of Health said 23 people had suffered injuries, but that nobody had been killed when the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 came down in a field southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls, disrupting its engines.

State television said the maneuver was being dubbed the “miracle over Ramensk”, a reference to the district of Moscow region where the plane came down more than 1 km (0.62 miles) from Zhukovsky International Airport.

The Interfax news agency cited a source as saying one person had suffered serious injuries.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lauded pilot Damir Yusupov as a “hero,” saying he had saved 233 lives, “having masterfully landed a plane without its landing gear with a failing engine right in a corn field.”

Some drew comparisons with U.S. Airways Flight 1549 which performed a landing on the Hudson River in 2009 after striking a flock of geese.

The engines were turned off when it made the emergency landing and it also had its landing gear up, said Elena Mikheyeva, a spokeswoman for Russia’s civil aviation authority.

An unnamed passenger interviewed by state television said the plane had started to shake violently shortly after take-off.

“Five seconds later, the lights on the right side of the plane started flashing and there was a smell of burning. Then we landed and everyone ran away,” he said.

The plane was due to fly to Simferopol in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Safety concerns have plagued Russia’s airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognized to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Delegation of Russian Defense Ministry on working visit in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 09:54
Iran negotiating to expand railway ties with Russia, Azerbaijan
Economy 09:38
China's new envoy to Russia expects more fruitful cooperation
China 14 August 21:47
Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran agree on joint development of feasibility study for North-South project
Oil&Gas 14 August 18:02
Crews of several countries’ warships fulfill exercise within "Sea Cup 2019"(PHOTO)
Politics 14 August 16:12
Russia to process nuclear waste of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 14 August 13:04
Latest
Azerbaijan’s FIMSA supports transition to cashless society
Finance 13:01
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 12:58
Azerbaijani team wins int'l Sea Cup-2019 competition
Politics 12:56
Azerbaijan leads in direct foreign investments in Georgia
Economy 12:50
Uzbekistan, Belarus set up JV
Economy 12:48
Kazakhstan increases retail trade by over 5%
Economy 12:40
Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise
Other News 12:40
'Punch in the gut' as scientists find micro plastic in Arctic ice
Other News 12:37
Belarusian auto industry representatives discuss new agreements with Turkmenistan
Economy 12:24