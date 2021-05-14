Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,462 in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number since March 20, as follows from the data published by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.19%. According to the crisis center, 4,922,901 people in Russia have been infected by now.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and Tuva (0.03%).

Another 739 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 648 in the Moscow Region, 204 in the Rostov Region, 127 in the Voronezh Region and 126 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 270,151 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.