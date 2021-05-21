Russia confirms readiness to host meeting of Israeli-Palestinian leaders

Russia confirms its readiness to host a meeting of the Israeli and Palestinian leaders. The other members of the Middle East quarter do not object to this initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Russia’s proposal for holding direct talks between the leaders of Israel and Palestine in the territory of our country without any preconditions remains in force. The Palestinians have repeatedly expressed their basic readiness for such a contact. The Israelis have not made up their mind yet to this day and it looks like West Jerusalem is unprepared for a direct dialogue with the Palestinian National Authority for the time being," she said.

"As far as the position of the Middle East quartet of international mediators regarding this initiative is concerned, none of the participants in the mechanism have objected to this," Zakharova said.

She stressed that Moscow believed it was important to hold an urgent meeting of the quartet at the minister level and also to convene a ministerial meeting of the quartet and the regional actors.