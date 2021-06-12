Russia reports 13,510 new coronavirus, maximum since February 15

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 13,510 per day to 5,193,964. This is the biggest increase since February 15, according to the data published on Saturday by the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.26%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in Russia’s Tuva Republic (0.04%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.05%).

In particular, during the day, 889 coronavirus cases were detected in St. Petersburg, 867 - in the Moscow region, 179 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 159 - in the Voronezh region, 157 - in the Rostov region.

Currently, 275,722 people are continuing treatment in Russia.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus by 9,986 per day. A total of 4,792,169 people have already recovered.

The share of recovered patients, according to the headquarters, was 92.3% of the total number of infected.

In particular, 1,207 patients were discharged per day after recovery in St. Petersburg, 843 - in the Moscow region, 257 - in the Republic of Tatarstan, 224 - in the Republic of Sakha, 209 - in the Rostov region.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 399 per day against 396 a day earlier. A total of 126,073 patients died.

Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.43%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 45 deaths were reported over teh day in St. Petersburg, 18 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 15 - in the Ulyanovsk region, 14 - in the Sverdlovsk region, 13 - in the Samara region.