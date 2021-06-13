Russia's daily COVID-19 cases continue to increase
Russia registered 13,510 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily spike since Feb. 15, bringing the national tally to 5,193,964, the country's monitoring and response center said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The daily count has been increasing significantly every day since June 2 as there are more gatherings of people in early summer.
Russia's COVID-19 death toll stood at 126,073 as another 399 people lost their lives to the virus in the past day, according to official data.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,701 new cases, the biggest daily increase since Dec. 26, taking the city's total to 1,227,013.
According to official data, 32,267,143 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia as of Friday.
