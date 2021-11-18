Russia records another 37,374 coronavirus cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,374 to 9,219,912 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.41%.
In particular, 4,062 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,645 in St. Petersburg, 1,781 in the Samara region, 1,407 in the Moscow region, 819 in the Krasnodar region and 781 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,040,327 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
