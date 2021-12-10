Crisis center reports 30,873 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours
Russia has registered 30,873 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,956,679 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31%.
In the past 24-hour period, 2,267 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, 1,712 - in the Moscow Region, 746 - in the Samara Region, 733 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 693 - in the Krasnodar Region.
All in all, at present, 995,981 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
