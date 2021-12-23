Russia ready to help Europeans with gas price situation — President Putin

Russia is ready to help Europe in the gas price situation but the problems were created by Europe itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Let the Europeans deal with their own problems and do so in due time, and not think that they are smarter than everybody else. They created these problems on their own, and they should solve them on their own as well. And we are ready to help, and are doing so," President Putin said.

On December 21, the gas price in Europe for the first time in history exceeded the mark of $ 2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, due to the upcoming cold weather and abnormally low reserves in European UGS facilities. However, the price of futures on the TTF hub is highly volatile due to speculative factors and does not reflect the real price of the physical supplies to Europe. The average gas export price under Gazprom contracts in 2021 will be $280 per 1,000 cubic meters.