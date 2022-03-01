Russia views US decision to expel 12 diplomats as hostile act - Ambassador
Russia views announcement of 12 Russian diplomats in the UN as personae non grata by the US as a hostile move, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.
"These acts of the administration stir up feelings of deep disappointment and complete rejection. The US government again violated its commitments to provide normal work conditions for representative offices of foreign states under the global organization," the Ambassador said. "Russian diplomats were hit again. This is a hostile move against our country," he added.
