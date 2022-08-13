Russia registers 28,694 new COVID-19 cases in past day — crisis center

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia grew by 28,694 in the past day and 60 coronavirus patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day before, Russia reported 27,810 coronavirus cases and 57 fatalities, which totaled 18,852,976 and 383,071, respectively.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 16,874 in the past 24 hours compared to 14,320 a day before, totaling 18,121,135, the latest figures suggest.

In the past 24 hours, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Russia totaled 2,761 cases compared to 2,619 a day before, registering a growth of 5.4%. The coronavirus hospitalizations grew in 42 and decreased in 37 Russian regions and remained unchanged in six other constituent entities, the crisis center reported.

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow grew by 7,147 in the past 24 hours compared to 7,381 a day before, totaling 2,899,750, the latest data indicates.

Coronavirus fatalities in the Russian capital grew by 23 in the past day, registering a new high since March 29. A day before, twenty coronavirus patients died in Moscow. The COVID-19 death toll in the Russian capital totaled 44,667 since the start of the pandemic in the country. Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 6,113 in the past 24 hours to 2,669,674, the crisis center reported.