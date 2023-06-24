Russian president makes phone call to Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

Erdogan expressed full support for the steps of the Russian leadership, the Kremlin noted.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.

Russia introduced anti-terrorist operation regime in several regions, including Moscow and Voronezh.