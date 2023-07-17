Crimean bridge attacked by surface drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Information Center of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of the Russian Federation has reported that two surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge, Trend reports.

According to the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, drones attacked the bridge at night. As a result of the incident, the roadbed of the bridge was damaged.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee also said that two people were killed, and one child was injured.

The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation. Emergency services are working at the scene, and law enforcement agencies are carrying out operational and investigative measures.