Death toll in terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The death toll in Russia's Crocus City Hall terrorist attack has grown to 143, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said, Trend reports.

On March 26, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees completed clearing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

To note, the incident unfolded when terrorists began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services. Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

All rescue and search measures for the victims have ended.

The accused individuals involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been placed in detention as a form of restraint.

They will remain in custody for one month and 28 days, until May 22, 2024.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.