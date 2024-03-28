Final decision on Crocus City Hall's restoration still to be made - Emin Agalarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The final decision on the restoration of Crocus City Hall has not yet been made, said Executive Vice President of Crocus Group Emin Agalarov in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel, Trend reports.

According to him, the owners of the concert hall will consider the viewpoints of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, and public opinion.

To note, the incident unfolded on March 22, when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services. Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The death toll from the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has reached 143.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.

