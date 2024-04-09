Russian president dismisses permanent representative to CSTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the Director of the First Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikael Agasandyan, from the post of Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Trend reports via the local media.

This issue was reflected in the president's decree.

By another decree, Putin appointed the Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, Viktor Vasilyev, as the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Russia to the CSTO.

To note, Agasandyan was a Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the CSTO since September 2021.

