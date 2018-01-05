Turkey inks deal with France to purchase long-range missiles

5 January 2018 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey signed an agreement with France to purchase Aster-30 Block 1NT long-range missiles during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to France, Turkish media reported Jan. 5.

The agreement was signed between ASELSAN, the largest defense electronics company of Turkey, and the Eurosam consortium.

The Aster-30 Block 1NT long-range missiles will be also integrated into the NATO system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Erdogan transfers his powers to speaker of Turkish parliament
Turkey 11:53
Turkey-US agreements losing relevance, says president
Turkey 11:49
Over 5,000 foreign mercenaries deported from Turkey – president
Turkey 09:47
Erdogan urges Iranian president to respond to people’s demands
Turkey 09:43
French president announces 'fake news' law
Other News 4 January 11:03
Storm cuts power to 225,000 households in France, one dead
Other News 3 January 22:25
Turkey stands for stability in Iran, says Erdogan
Turkey 3 January 14:18
Turkey, France to mull regional issues
Turkey 3 January 10:26
Iran’s Rouhani criticizes France over hosting “terrorist” group
Politics 2 January 22:27
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan
Turkey 30 December 2017 19:18
Erdogan expected to visit Vatican
Turkey 28 December 2017 16:33
Turkey says rejected demand of Int’l Criminal Court
Arab World 28 December 2017 14:36
Turkey’s defense industry now managed by country’s presidential administration
Turkey 28 December 2017 10:24
No place for Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s future - Erdogan
Turkey 27 December 2017 16:51
France's Macron presses Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade
World 27 December 2017 14:55
Turkey, Tunisia to co-op in transport communications sphere
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 10:55
France has its reason to support Trump against Iran
Politics 26 December 2017 18:15
Erdogan: Turkey ready to restore mosques on Sudanese Suakin Island
Turkey 26 December 2017 10:51