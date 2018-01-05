Turkey inks deal with France to purchase long-range missiles

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey signed an agreement with France to purchase Aster-30 Block 1NT long-range missiles during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to France, Turkish media reported Jan. 5.

The agreement was signed between ASELSAN, the largest defense electronics company of Turkey, and the Eurosam consortium.

The Aster-30 Block 1NT long-range missiles will be also integrated into the NATO system.

