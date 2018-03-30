Deputy PM: French president’s statement – attempt to legalize terrorists

30 March 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The statement by the French president that Paris is ready to act as a mediator between Turkey and PYD militants in Syria is nothing more than an attempt to legalize terrorists, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Bozdag noted that such a statement of the French president is unacceptable for Turkey.

The deputy prime minister said that Turkey does not negotiate and does not intend to negotiate with terrorists.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

