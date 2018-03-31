Iran not against Turkish military operations in region: PM

31 March 2018 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran does not oppose Turkey's military operations in the region and is not against the new operation planned in Iraq's Sinjar, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim noted that the Iranian leadership understands that the PKK terrorist organization is a common threat to the entire region, Turkish media reported on March 31.

"Over the past period, Iran's authorities have not spoken out against Turkish military operations in the region," Yildirim said.

Earlier, Turkey's president stated that the Turkish Armed Forces could begin military operations against the PKK in Iraq's Sinjar.

On March 29, the Turkish Armed Forces cleared the Karukr and Kani Rash settlements in the north of Iraq on the border with the Turkish province of Hakkari from the militants of the PKK terrorist organization.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

