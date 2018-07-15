Malta, Huawei sign 5G infrastructure agreement

Malta and Chinese technology giant Huawei signed a memorandum of understand (MOU) on Saturday that will improve Malta businesses via 5G, especially digital infrastructure for smart cities, Xinhua reported.

The agreement, which was signed by Huawei Technologies Italia CEO Miao Xiaoyang and Maltese Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Economy Silvio Schembri, comes two years after Malta and Huawei signed another MOU that had seen the company test its flagship 5G internet connectivity in Malta.

Speaking at the signing event, Miao said that Malta had already been included in Huawei's global 5G program, noting that the technology would offer greater bandwidth and facilitated mass connections that could eventually be harnessed to create smart cities.

Miao said Huawei wanted to invest more in Malta, particularly in the security and green energy sectors, among others, which he said 5G connectivity could be the key.

Schembri said that through the MOU, Huawei would be committing itself to sustaining academic research with a focus on addressing real world challenges related to public safety, video analytics, data processing and IT systems.

The MOU would also create opportunities through education, starting with an ICT training program for Maltese students at Huawei's training centre in China.

Schembri said he was very happy that Huawei had selected Malta to test its "avantgarde 5G technology", stressing that the collaboration had been of great benefit to both sides.

Schembri said he was also very happy with the excellent relationship that had developed over the last two years between his country and Huawei, adding that the relationship would continue to be strengthened in the years to come.

"We believe it is now time to take the relationship a step further. We believe your expertise in this sector will enhance our ecosystem by entering into further collaboration with our local operators, businesses and citizens," said Schembri.

