Erdogan transfers powers to vice president

28 November 2018 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transferred powers to Vice President Fuat Oktay, the Turkish newspaper “Resmi Gazete” reported Nov. 28.

The powers were transferred in connection with Erdogan’s visit to Argentina and Paraguay, which started Nov. 28 and will last until Dec. 4.

Erdogan last time handed over powers to vice president in connection with the visit to Hungary in October this year.

