Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus

Turkey is planning to create a naval base in Northern Cyprus, Turkish media reported Dec. 3.

The reports note that the issue was discussed against the backdrop of tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean.

The naval base is expected to be established in early 2019, the reports said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has earlier said that Turkey can establish a naval base in Northern Cyprus, if necessary.

He noted that the presence of the Turkish armed forces in the territory is very important.

"Turkey does not intend to reduce its military contingent in Northern Cyprus," Erdogan said.

He noted that the plan of the West to solve the problem of Cyprus has not justified itself.

"The EU has also attempted to apply double standards in relation to the Turkish Cyprus," he said.

Earlier, foreign media also reported that Turkey intends to establish a military base in Northern Cyprus.

Turkey has military bases in Somalia and Qatar currently.

