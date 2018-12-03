Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus

3 December 2018 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is planning to create a naval base in Northern Cyprus, Turkish media reported Dec. 3.

The reports note that the issue was discussed against the backdrop of tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean.

The naval base is expected to be established in early 2019, the reports said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has earlier said that Turkey can establish a naval base in Northern Cyprus, if necessary.

He noted that the presence of the Turkish armed forces in the territory is very important.

"Turkey does not intend to reduce its military contingent in Northern Cyprus," Erdogan said.

He noted that the plan of the West to solve the problem of Cyprus has not justified itself.

"The EU has also attempted to apply double standards in relation to the Turkish Cyprus," he said.

Earlier, foreign media also reported that Turkey intends to establish a military base in Northern Cyprus.

Turkey has military bases in Somalia and Qatar currently.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of gas subscribers increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 15:48
Ministry: Russians predominate among tourists visiting Turkey
Tourism 15:39
Ministry: Iranian tourist inflow to Turkey significantly decreases
Tourism 15:27
MFA: Turkey, NATO to discuss regional issues
Turkey 14:58
Erdogan: Turkey hits record indicators in tourism
Tourism 14:42
Turkey's LPG imports decrease
Oil&Gas 14:41
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels
Israel 16:15