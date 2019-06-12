Erdogan ratifies defense agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified the trilateral agreement with Azerbaijan and Georgia on defense cooperation, Trend reports June 12 with reference to the newspaper “Resmi Gazete”.

The defense cooperation agreement between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia was signed on March 31, 2018 in the Turkish province of Giresun. It entered into force on June 11, 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news