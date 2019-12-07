Turkish transport company opens tender to attract foreign IT-companies

7 December 2019 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh oil company announces tender for hydraulic fracturing
Tenders 11:25
Uzbekistan builds multifunctional complex worth $400 M
Construction 10:15
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts once again
Tenders 09:30
Turkey’s trade with Kyrgyzstan grows
Turkey 6 December 20:32
Istanbul - most car-heavy city in Turkey
Turkey 6 December 20:27
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Azerbaijan increases
Turkey 6 December 20:14
Latest
Turkmenistan to open consulate general in Russia’s Kazan
Turkmenistan 12:15
Oil production to exceed 100 million tons in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 12:07
Turkmenistan names representative in Bureau of International Expositions
Turkmenistan 11:59
Turkmenistan's state budget revenue exceeds $5B
Turkmenistan 11:42
Uzbekistan to bring export of fruits, vegetables to $5 B
Business 11:38
Uzbekistan receives gas inflow at two wells of Kashkadarya region
Oil&Gas 11:28
Kazakh oil company announces tender for hydraulic fracturing
Tenders 11:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:21
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:12