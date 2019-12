BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled due to dense fog and strong winds in Istanbul, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Organization for the Management of Maritime Transport.

Sea voyages have been also cancelled in Bursa province.

Earlier, sea voyages were also cancelled in Turkey on Dec. 4, 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news