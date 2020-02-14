Turkey condemns Syria for adopting resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide"

Turkey 14 February 2020 00:34 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Turkey condemned Syria for adopting a resolution condemning the so-called "Armenian genocide," reads the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

"Syrian Regime Parliament’s resolution today (February 13th) recognizing the incidents of 1915 as so-called “genocide” provides a grim example in itself. It is the picture of the hypocrisy of a regime which has indulged in every kind of carnage towards its own people including children for years, and which caused the displacement of millions of them and well-known for its dexterity in using chemical weapons," reads the statement.

"The humanitarian tragedy that this regime has caused still continues with one of the greatest disasters in history that has been witnessed in our border".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey, the Ottoman Empire, committed the so-called "genocide" in 1915 against Armenians living in Anatolia.

