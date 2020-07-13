Turkish ruling party: Armenian actions against Azerbaijan not to remain unpunished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Armenian actions against Azerbaijan not to remain unpunished, the Spokesman of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Omer Celik said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

According to Celik, Turkey is in every way supporting Azerbaijan and will continue to do so.

A day earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the repulsion of the Armenian attack by Azerbaijan is concrete evidence that the aggression of Armenia will not remain unanswered. The statement also said that the ministry strongly condemns the attack of the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed that the Armenian side should refuse from such dangerous tactics and stand on a reasonable, legal path.

"Turkey will always be together with Azerbaijan in protecting its territorial integrity, using all available means," the statement emphasized.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions. Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian armed to retreat, suffering losses.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov died holding off an Armenian attack. Despite the efforts of Azerbaijani doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Khayyam Dashdamirov has also died.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, equipment and manpower of an Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army, Rashid Mahmudov was killed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.