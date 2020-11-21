Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to Iran dropped by 34.24 percent from January through August 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, making up $9.3 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In August 2020, the export of cement from Turkey to Iran increased by 4.75 percent compared to August 2019 and surpassed $1.82 million, added the ministry.

Turkey’s export of cement to world markets from January through August 2020 increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, exceeding $2.3 billion.

The cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $319.6 million, which is 12.5 percent more compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s export of cement to foreign markets in August this year amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported cement in the amount of more than $3.5 billion.

