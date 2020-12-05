5.3-magnitude quake hits 49 km SW of Gazipasa, Turkey
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 49 km SW of Gazipasa, Turkey at 1244 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 82.05 km, was initially determined to be at 36.0149 degrees north latitude and 31.8612 degrees east longitude.
