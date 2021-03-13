Turkey reports 15,082 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Turkey recorded 15,082 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, Trend reports.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.86 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,421, with 65 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 15,287 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.68 million.

More than 34,9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 150,098 since Friday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,350.