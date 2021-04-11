Turkey registers more than 52 600 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 52 676 new coronavirus cases and 248 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 2 497 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3,79 million.

As many as 32 539 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 798 333, while the death toll climbed to 33 702.

An additional 302 735 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 41 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 739.