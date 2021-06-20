Turkey reports 5 480 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5 480 as the daily patients increase by 494 in the past 24 hours, and 51 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49 122, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5 365 208 according to the infographic.

Some 4 195 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5 228 419.

The ministry said 215 496 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 58 339 486.