Turkey's export of cars to Italy up for 7M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

The value of Turkey’s export of cars to Italy has increased from January to July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, the showing amounted to nearly $1.4 billion, up by 10.6 percent on annual basis.

In July 2021, Turkey exported cars worth $130.9 million to Italy, which is a decline of 26.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020, the ministry said.

In the first seven months of 2021, Turkey increased the export of cars to the international markets by 26.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020, up to $16.3 billion, the ministry said.

Turkey’s car exports to the global markets in July 2021 totaled nearly $2 billion, which is 9.3 percent less compared to July 2020.

In the past 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021), Turkey’s car exports abroad totaled over $28.9 billion.