France boosts car imports from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

The value of car exports by Turkey to France increased by 28.9 percent in the first 7 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, up to $1.86 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2021, Turkey’s car exports to France decreased by 45.5 percent compared to July 2020 - to $154.2 million, said the ministry.

In the first 7 months of 2021, Turkey increased the export of cars to the international markets by 26.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020, up to $16.3 billion, the ministry said.

Turkey’s car exports to the global markets in July 2021 totaled nearly $2 billion, which is 9.3 percent less compared to July 2020.

In the past 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021), Turkey’s car exports abroad totaled over $28.9 billion.