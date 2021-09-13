Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Pakistan increased by 50.4 percent from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of last year up to $8.7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Thus, the export of cars from Turkey to Pakistan decreased by 39.1 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020, up to $800,000.

Turkey increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.

Moreover, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is by 16.8 percent more than in June 2020.

The export of the Turkish cars totaled $29.1 billion over the past 12 months (June 2020 - June 2021).