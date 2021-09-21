Turkey's value of carpets exported to France surges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The value of carpet exports from Turkey to France has increased from January through August 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this figure reached $22.2 million, up by 101.1 percent on annual basis.

In August 2021, the amount of carpet exports from Turkey to France amounted to $2.5 million, which is 23.2 percent below the August 2020 level.

From January through August 2021, Turkey’s total value of carpet exports increased by 37.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 - to $2.8 billion.

In the 8th month of this year, Turkey exported carpets worth $238 million, which is 16 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2020 through August 2021), Turkish carpet exports amounted to $3.1 billion.