Turkmenistan increases imports of Turkish leather goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Turkey increased the export of leather products to Turkmenistan in 9M2021 by 38 percent compared to the same period last year - up to $3.781 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

According to the ministry, the export of leather goods from Turkey to Turkmenistan in September 2021 reached $308,000, which is 24 percent less than the same period last year.

In total, Turkey increased the export of leather products in 9M2021 by 28.3 percent compared to the same period last year - up to $1.266 billion.

It is noted that Turkey exported $172.059 million of leather goods in September, which is 32 percent more compared to September last year.

In the last 12 months (September 2020 - September 2021), Turkish leather goods exports totaled $1.611 billion.