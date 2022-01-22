Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Uzbekistan for employment greatly increases in 2021, Turkey's Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.

According to the message, the number of Turkish citizens who visited Uzbekistan through ISKUR increased by 3.3 times compared to 2020 up to 885.

A total of 13,171 Turkish citizens traveled abroad via ISKUR in 2021, which is 29.9 percent more compared to 2020.

Some 87,681 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in 2021, 58.7 percent of them are men, 41.3 percent are women. At the same time, 98.9 percent of applicants got a job in the private sector.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed in Turkey reached 3.2 million in 2021, 49.8 percent of them are women and 50.2 percent are men.