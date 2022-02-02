Turkish Pres Spox Kalın, US' Sullivan discuss Ukraine crisis, relations

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed bilateral relations, Ukraine crisis and Turkey's normalization with Armenia in phone call late Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by the presidency, the two officials agreed on the importance of improving Turkey-U.S. relations by creating a joint strategic mechanism to allow sustainable dialogue between the two nations.

The officials also discussed efforts to solve Ukraine crisis through dialogue and cooperation, while Kalın underlined that Turkey is ready to provide any support necessary as a NATO ally.

He also emphasized that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to Kyiv will contribute to the efforts to solve the crisis through diplomacy.