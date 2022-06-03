Turkish gov't talks expanded teaching of Azerbaijani language in Turkish schools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Certain schools in Istanbul already teach the Azerbaijani language, which is highly appreciated by both students and their parents, a source in the Turkish government told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

The source further said that the teaching of Azerbaijani language will be expanded, and pilot schools will be selected for this at initial stage.

The Turkish government said that teaching Azerbaijani language in Turkish schools is essential for closer integration of the societies of two countries, in spite of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey don’t have communication problems.

In addition, the source said that teaching Uzbek, Kazakh, Turkmen and Kyrgyz languages ​​may also begin in Turkish schools.