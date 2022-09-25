At least 6 migrants dead, 15 rescued off Türkiye's NW coast

At least six illegal migrants died while 15 others were rescued on the Agean Sea on Saturday after their life raft sank, according to the Turkish Coast Guard, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The coast guard said in a written statement that the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) off the northwestern Canakkale province.

The force has not revealed the total number of migrants on board and their destination. It noted that search and rescue activities continue on the sea over the possibility that some of the migrants onboard are still missing.

According to the statement, the investigation was launched to find the causes of the incident.