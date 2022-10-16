Technical manager of coal mine in Türkiye Bartin province dismissed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. An investigation has been opened on the explosion at a coal mine in Türkiye's Bartin province, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

As part of the investigation, the technical manager of the mine was dismissed from his position.

The rescuers descended to a depth of 350 meters, pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the dead.

According to the preliminary investigation, the cause of the incident at the mine was a methane explosion.

A total of 41 was killed as a result of the explosion.