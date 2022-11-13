President Erdogan to participate in G20 summit in Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in G20 summit in Indonesia, Trend reports citing Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues within the framework of the summit.

Head of state will also have a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 14. During the meeting, the relations between Türkiye and Indonesia will be discussed, as well as steps that can be taken to further develop the cooperation.