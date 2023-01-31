Hungary proposes to nominate Turkish President Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Hungary has proposed to nominate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó during today's press conference with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend reports.

Within this context, the efforts of the Turkish President toward achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia were particularly noted.

Moreover, Péter Szijjártó noted the indisputable role of Türkiye in ensuring Hungary's energy security.