More than 9,200 irregular migrants caught in Türkiye in January

More than 9,200 irregular migrants were caught in the first month of the year, the Directorate of Migration Management of the Turkish Interior Ministry has announced, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Our fight against irregular migration continues. A total of 9,284 irregular migrants were apprehended between Jan. 1 and 31,” the directorate stated in a social media post.

More than 10,520 were also deported, bringing the total number since the same period of the last year to over 130,000, it added.

The country has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The number of illegal migrants deported since 2016 surpassed 430,000. While the deportation success rate is around 11 percent in Europe, this figure reached 70 percent in Türkiye.

A total of 66,534 Afghan citizens were returned to their country last year, including 44,433 on 234 charter flights and nearly 22,101 through scheduled flights.

In addition, a total of 12,385 Pakistanis were deported via two charter flights and scheduled flights.

Thanks to the security measures taken at the border gates, over 274,311 illegal migrants were prevented from entering the country in 2022.