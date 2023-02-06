Israel stands with Turkish people at this difficult time - President Isaac Herzog

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The State of Israel always stands ready to assist Türkiye in every way possible, said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Trend reports, referring to the president's tweet.

"On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night's earthquake. My condolences to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods. Our hearts are with the grieving families and the Turkish people at this painful moment," said the tweet.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.