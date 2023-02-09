Search, rescue work in Türkiye's quake-hit Sanliurfa province wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Search and rescue operations have been completed in the earthquake area in Turkish Sanliurfa province, Trend reports citing Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

According to AFAD, the personel who conducted the search and rescue work in the area were sent to other earthquake zones. Previously, the rescue work was completed in Kilis.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 12,873 people have died, and 62,937 people have got injured in the quake so far.