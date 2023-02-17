Aftershocks occur every four minutes following deadly earthquake in Türkiye - AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A total of 4,700 aftershocks occurred, following the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye on Feb.6, said the General Director of Earthquake and Risk Reduction at AFAD Orhan Tatar [Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency], Trend reports.

"Aftershocks occur every 4 minutes. Most of them are tangible. Magnitude 3.5 aftershocks and higher occur, and the number of magnitude 4 aftershocks and higher is approaching 40. They will continue in the coming days," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.