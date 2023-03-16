Turkic Investment Fund to promote economic integration in Turkic world - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Turkic Investment Fund will promote economic integration in the Turkic world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference held after the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

He noted that the Fund will be based in Istanbul.

"The fund, which will be established on the basis of an equal investment contribution and equal voting rights in the Turkic world, will be located in Istanbul. Companies in Turkic countries will have easier access to finance," he added.

An Extraordinary Summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held today in Ankara.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit.