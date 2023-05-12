Final SİPER missile tests successfully completed in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The final tests of the SİPER missile jointly produced by the Turkish Roketsan, ASELSAN companies, and TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute have been completed, President of Defence Industry Agency Ismail Demir said on Twitter, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to Demir, the missile successfully hit the target at a great distance.

The previous tests of the SİPER missile were conducted in August 2022. During these tests, SİPER broke its own record by hitting a target at a distance of 100 kilometers.